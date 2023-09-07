Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,092 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

