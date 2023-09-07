Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Bank of America cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.