Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of AGR opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

