Ethic Inc. Makes New $629,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,813,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,839,000 after buying an additional 513,068 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,605,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 165,056 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.91 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

