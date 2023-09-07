Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

