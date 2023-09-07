Ethic Inc. Invests $656,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

