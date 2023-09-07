Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.