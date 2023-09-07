Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

