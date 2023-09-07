Ethic Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,548,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

