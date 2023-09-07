Ethic Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.21 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Bank of America reduced their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

