Ethic Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 420,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $71.15 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.