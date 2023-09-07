Ethic Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.