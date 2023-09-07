Ethic Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,703,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

