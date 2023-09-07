Ethic Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.80.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

