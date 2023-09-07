Ethic Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

