Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FOX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.