Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

ULTA opened at $408.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.01 and its 200-day moving average is $482.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

