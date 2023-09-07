Ethic Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $908.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $843.46 and a 200-day moving average of $768.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $901.63.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $4,952,932. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

