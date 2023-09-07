Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

