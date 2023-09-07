Ethic Inc. Acquires 7,758 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.