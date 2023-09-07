Ethic Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.
Celanese Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
