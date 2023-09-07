Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after buying an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

