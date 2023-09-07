Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 273.5% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

