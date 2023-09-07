Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,546,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.55% of Transocean worth $124,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,794,586 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

