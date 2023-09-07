Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,280 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Williams-Sonoma worth $114,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Hill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 287,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.79 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

