Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.01 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 880,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of RLI worth $117,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RLI’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

