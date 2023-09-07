Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,913,492 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $124,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

