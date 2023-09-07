Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 567,651 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.