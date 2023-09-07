Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $111,000 Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franchise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities downgraded Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Franchise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

