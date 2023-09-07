Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,621 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

