Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.00. U-Haul Holding has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

