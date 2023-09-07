Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $94,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 105.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $847.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,793. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

