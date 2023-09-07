Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $106,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 104.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after acquiring an additional 711,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $43,775.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,348.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.90 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.