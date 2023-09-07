Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $65.41 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 114.01%.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

