Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GES opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

