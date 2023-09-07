Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (DNIYY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche 0 0 0 0 N/A Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Competitors 940 3311 4334 43 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Profitability

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche N/A N/A N/A Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Competitors -10.28% 2.65% 0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche N/A N/A 7.70 Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Competitors $4.64 billion $431.39 million 658.91

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche competitors beat Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs. It also designs and builds rolling mills for long products and seamless tubes; lines for welded tubes; hot and cold rolling mills for flat products; process lines for flat products; and plants for dimensional checking and for non-destructive quality control, and conditioning plants. In addition, the company offers plants for secondary processing, such as peeling, straightening, 2-roll reeling, and drawing machines; forging presses and manipulators, and forging plants; extrusion presses for ferrous and non-ferrous materials; plants for longitudinal cutting and for transversal cutting; plant automation systems; and cranes and lifting equipment. Further, it is involved in the production and sale of special steel comprising ingots, blooms, billets, and forged and rolled products; and structural steel comprising high carbon steel, as well as case-hardened, hardened and tempered, and surface hardened steel for use in various engineering components. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Buttrio, Italy.

