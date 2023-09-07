Critical Review: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) vs. DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 11 1 2.93

Valuation & Earnings

DexCom has a consensus price target of $137.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics.

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) 0.00 DexCom $2.91 billion 14.25 $341.20 million $0.86 124.28

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A DexCom 11.18% 22.01% 8.06%

Summary

DexCom beats Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

