Critical Contrast: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) vs. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Ermenegildo Zegna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.17 billion 0.94 $357.67 million $0.05 58.21 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.57 billion 2.24 $54.24 million N/A N/A

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.52% 7.00% 1.92% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 5 4 0 2.00 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, Singular Society, Creator Studio, and Sellpy brand names. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

