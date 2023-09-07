Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Head to Head Comparison

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.13 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -38.87

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corvus Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65%

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corvus Gold and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 234.45%.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

