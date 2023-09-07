Contrasting InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) and Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) and Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Chinook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Chinook Therapeutics -4,199.93% -58.28% -44.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Chinook Therapeutics 0 10 3 0 2.23

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and Chinook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Chinook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chinook Therapeutics is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Chinook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -16.56 Chinook Therapeutics $6.13 million 473.15 -$187.87 million ($3.52) -11.47

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chinook Therapeutics. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chinook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chinook Therapeutics beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. Its product candidates also include BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare and severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As of August 11, 2023, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Novartis AG.

