Contrasting Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) and JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and JCR Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 26.72% 17.33% 9.51% JCR Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 5 22 0 2.81 JCR Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and JCR Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $325.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Biogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biogen is more favorable than JCR Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biogen and JCR Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.17 billion 3.75 $3.05 billion $18.37 14.36 JCR Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than JCR Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Biogen beats JCR Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion used for the treatment of Fabry disease; and TEMCELL HS Inj used to treat acute graft-versus-host disease. The company also develops Epoetin Alfa BS and Darbepoetin Alfa BS Injections for the treatment of renal anemia. In addition, it sells medical devices and laboratory instruments. The company has a collaboration agreement with Angelini Pharma for the development of novel biologic therapies. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Ashiya, Japan.

