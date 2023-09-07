Contrasting AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and Q.E.P.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB SKF (publ) $9.61 billion 0.78 $442.88 million $1.28 12.93 Q.E.P. $433.66 million 0.10 -$60,000.00 ($0.03) -400.53

AB SKF (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P.. Q.E.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB SKF (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AB SKF (publ) has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of AB SKF (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB SKF (publ) 5.89% 13.18% 6.34% Q.E.P. -0.03% -0.16% -0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AB SKF (publ) and Q.E.P., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB SKF (publ) 5 3 2 0 1.70 Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $74.58, suggesting a potential upside of 350.63%. Given AB SKF (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AB SKF (publ) is more favorable than Q.E.P..

Summary

AB SKF (publ) beats Q.E.P. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Harris Flooring Group, Capitol, Vitrex, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, and Elastimentt brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

