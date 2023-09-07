Comparing Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) and Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ermenegildo Zegna and Wacoal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Wacoal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wacoal has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Wacoal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Wacoal -0.61% -0.53% -0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Wacoal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.57 billion 2.24 $54.24 million N/A N/A Wacoal $1.40 billion 0.93 -$13.14 million ($0.62) -172.56

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Wacoal.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Wacoal on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women's foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children's underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

