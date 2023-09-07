City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 243.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of City Office REIT worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 162,053 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

CIO stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIO

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.