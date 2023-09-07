Cibus (CBUS) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cibus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.61 billion $1.09 billion 5.12

Cibus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cibus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 271 748 777 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Cibus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cibus peers beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

