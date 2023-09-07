Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $185.27 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

