Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,032,156.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.87 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.