BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $919,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,348,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $967,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,127 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

