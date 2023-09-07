BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $112,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Core & Main by 75.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Core & Main by 59.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,710,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,077 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Core & Main by 15.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Core & Main by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200,632 shares of company stock worth $485,414,404 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.