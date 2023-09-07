BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

